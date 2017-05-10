Girls Tennis: Cougars claw down Rams

BANGOR - The Mt. Blue high school girls tennis (3-2) team traveled up to Bangor for some net-rattling raucous. The Cougars faced Bangor high school (1-5) on Tuesday, May 9.

Mt. Blue took two of three singles matches. In the first singles match Cougar Addie Schanz took down Clara Bradley 6-1, 6-3. The second solo competition saw Bangor's Liz McGarvey defeat Mt. Blue's Hannah LeClair 6-2, 6-3. Clinching the singles win was Grace McIntosh of the blue and gold, topping Alice Wang 7-5, 1-6, 6-4.

The doubles began with Cougars Maeve Hickey and Brianna Jackson upending Alana Broughton and Abby Houghton 6-4, 6-3. The second doubles also featured a Mt. Blue victory with Jordan Smith and Mariel Damon beating Jodi Glidden and Katherine Clukey 6-0, 6-2.

The Cougars secured their third win of the season with a dominant 4-1 victory over Bangor high school.

The girls will look to continue their winning ways against Skowhegan on May 10.