Girls’ Tennis: Mt. Blue vs. Brunswick

BRUNSWICK - Results of the Mt. Blue Girls' tennis match against Brunswick on May 10 are as follows:

Mt. Blue 0, Brunswick 5

1st singles: Anna Parker (B) d. Grace McIntosh 6-1, 6-0

2nd singles: Lea Scrapchansky (B) d. Maeve Hickey 7-5, 4-6, 6-3

3rd singles: Sara Scrapchansky (B) d. Brianna Jackson 6-3, 6-1

1st doubles: Galen Gaze and Abby Parke (B) d. Mariel DAmon and Bailey Levesque 6-4, 6-3

2nd doubles: Erin Coughlin and Ella Perham (B) d. Hallie Pike and Haley Walsh 6-2, 6-2

Exhibition doubles: Bella Driscoll and Lia Rand (B) d. Tricia Souther Bowering and Kelsey Dorman 8-2

Briana Eaton and Zoe Battle (B) d. Cadence Maheux and Alexis Meisner 8-2