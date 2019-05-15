Girls’ tennis Mt. Blue vs Cony results

Mt. Blue 3, Cony 2

1st singles: Maeve Hickey (MB) d. Sydney Halle 6-2, 6-2

2nd singles: Kathrine Boston (C) d. Hallie Pike 6-2, 6-4

3rd singles: Haley Walsh (MB) d. Mandy Cooper 6-3, 4-6, 6-2

1st doubles: Mariel Damon and Cadence Maheux (MB) d. Josephine Nutakki and Virginia Tobais 6-3, 2-6, 7-5

2nd doubles: Gigi Campbell and Megan Greatone (C) d. Kelsey Dorman and Grace Bell 6-1, 6-2

Exhibition singles: Crystall Gilbert (C) d. Khloe Dean 8-6

Exhibition doubles:Sadie McDonough and Olyvia Depasquale (MB) d. Maddie Levesque and Lindy Ouellette 8-2

Alexis Meisner and Shelby Iverson (MB) d. Bethany Lyons and Ayannah Osmani 8-1

Scores submitted by Judy Upham, Mt. Blue coach