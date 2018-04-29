Girls’ tennis results against Skowhegan at Mt. Blue

FARMINGTON - Results for Mt. Blue High School girls' tennis versus Skowhegan at the Mt. Blue Campus on April 27.

Mt. Blue 4, Skowhegan 1

1st singles: Grace McIntosh (MB) d. Hannah Howard 6-2, 6-1

2nd singles: Maeve Hickey (MB) d. Alyssa Salley 6-0, 6-2

3rd singles: Brianna Jackson (MB) d. Jada Mack 6-4, 6-0

1st doubles: Hallie Pike and Sophia Pires (MB) d. Brooke Rogers and Kim Munster 6-2, 1-6, 6-4

2nd doubles: Logan Bolster and Mackenzie McConnell (S) d. Bailey Levesque and Mariel Damon 3-6, 7-5, 6-3

Exhibition doubles: Leahannah Ridley and Natia Changhlishvili (MB) d. Abby Bolvin and Meredith Mitchell 8-2

Tied 7-7 at time of suspension because of rain were Tricia Souther Bowerin and Kelsey Dorman (MB) and Lauren Enright and Marlee Hislen (S)

Other matches were suspended because of rain. Results reported by Judy Upham, the Mt. Blue coach.