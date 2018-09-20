Hall of Fame racing reinsman to visit Farmington Fair

FARMINGTON - Born in Greenville and raised in Farmington, Ted Wing started his racing career at the tender age of 12. The now 70-year-old harness racing reinsman has been bestowed with the greatest honor that the sport has to offer: a spot in the Harness Racing Hall of Fame located in Goshen, NY. Voted into the HOF by members of the United States Harness Writers Association, Ted will have his name added to the list of many greats when the induction ceremony takes place on July 7, 2019. Ted is not a stranger to Halls’ of Fame as he was inducted into the Maine Sports Hall of Fame and the New England Harness Writers Hall of Fame in 1986.

During his racing career Ted visited the Winners Circle over 5,100 times and the horses he drove have earned in excess of $33 million dollars. The name Ted Wing was synonymous with leading driver as he captured many driving titles at the major New England tracks located at Scarborough, Foxboro Park and Rockingham Park. Ted ventured south to the most prominent venues in harness racing and there he displayed his talents with driving titles at Roosevelt Raceway and Yonkers Raceway in New York and The Meadowlands in New Jersey.

Ted Wing will be at the Farmington Fair this Saturday, September 22 and will have a meet and greet and an autograph session after the second race by the Winners Circle. Post Time for Ted Wing Day is at 2 p.m.