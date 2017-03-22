Harlem Superstars come to Mt. Blue on March 29

FARMINGTON - A dream team of Mt. Blue senior boys and girls will take on the Harlem Superstars Comedy Basketball team on March 29.

Featuring comedian Kevin "Showboat" Jackson and dunk specialist Roosevelt "Rolex" Lee, the Harlem Superstars' game begins Wednesday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets can be bought in advance at Shelly's Hometown Market in East Wilton, Douin's Market in New Sharon and at the Mt. Blue Campus for $7. Tickets at the door of the event are $9.