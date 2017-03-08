Hawks take Wilton Recreation Department’s major league division

The Hawks were recently crowned champions in the major league division in the Wilton Recreation Department's basketball program. The Hawks capped off an undefeated season by beating the Spurs in the championship game by a score of 43-17. The Spurs gave a valiant effort even though they were missing their leading scorer on the season, Zach Poisson, who scored 23 points in the semi-finals game. Members of the Hawks (left to right) in the front row are: Elijah Walker, Brandon Frechette, Austin Adams, Danny Cowett, Amber Leigh Smith, Alex Soucy and Kaden Reeve. In the back row: Morgan Timberlake, Sara Richard, Evans Sterling, Ben Nichols, Coach Richard Caton, Jacob Caton, Devin Gleason and Cooper Holmes.