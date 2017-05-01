Hornets fall to Beavers in conference doubleheader

LYNDON CENTER, Vt. – The Lyndon State College hosted the University of Maine at Farmington on a wet and chilly Sunday afternoon, falling 9-0 in game one and 16-3 in game two, both in five innings in North Atlantic Conference action.

Game 1

Kiya DeWitt (Pittsburg, N.H.) went 2-for-3 at the plate while Shelby Sheridan (Enosburg Falls, Vt.) and Hannah Choiniere (Highgate, Vt.) added a hit each for the Hornets. Sheridan was charged with the loss.

Kiana Thompson led the Beavers, going 4-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. Alison Hamilton also added two runs and two RBIs while going 3-for-4. Skyler Watson registered the win in the circle while allowing four hits over the five innings.

Kylie Cunningham put the Beavers in the lead in the top of the first inning after her single up the middle brought in Thompson and Hamilton.

The Beavers put together four hits in the top of the third to plate four runs for the 6-0 lead.

The Hornets advanced runners to second and third in the bottom of the fourth with two outs, but a pop up to second diffused the threat.

Another four hits in the top of the fifth helped the Beavers plate three runs in the top of the fifth to finish out the scoring at 9-0.

Game 2

Brooke Dolloff (Rumford, Maine) was solid at the plate for the Hornets in game two, going 2-for-2 with a run. DeWitt added a hit and a run in three at bats. DeWitt suffered the loss in the circle for Lyndon.

Amber Grady put up two runs and two RBIs while going 3-for-4 for the Beavers. Mikayla Cameron added two hits, two runs, and three RBIs while Kylie Cunningham contributed two hits, two runs, and two RBIs. Kailyn Hill picked up her second win of the season while allowing three hits and three runs (zero earned) in three innings.

The Beavers tallied five runs in the top of the first inning to get things started. Cunningham knocked in Thompson and Hamilton with a triple down the right field line for the first two runs. Two batters later, Amber Grady singled up the middle to bring Cunningham home. After reaching on a fielder’s choice and advancing to third on a double from Brianna McGrath, Margaret Fogarty came home on a passed ball to make it 4-0. McGrath came in one batter later on a single down the left field line by Cameron.

The Hornets answered with three runs in the bottom of the first to cut the deficit to 5-3. DeWitt doubled, Dolloff singled, and Meghan Campo (Essex Junction, Vt.) walked to load the bases. DeWitt and Dolloff scored as Alexis Madore reached first on a throwing error. After a single from Erica Hayakawa (Japan) to load the bases again, Makayla Epps (Foxboro, Mass.) drew a walk to push home Campo.

The Hornets held the Beavers to just one run in each of the second and third innings as Alyssa Dillan knocked an RBI-single and Watson grounded out to allow McGrath to score.

The Beavers rallied for six runs in the fourth inning and three in the fifth to go up 16-0 while holding the Hornets scoreless.

The Hornets (0-20, 0-10 NAC) host Johnson State College Monday to finish up conference play with a doubleheader at 3:30 p.m.

The Beavers finish out the regular season 11-21 overall and 5-7 in the NAC.