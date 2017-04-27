Hornets struggle in Game One; grind out victory over Beavers in game two

LYNDON CENTER, Vt. – The Lyndon State College baseball team split a North Atlantic Conference twin bill with the University of Maine at Farmington Wednesday afternoon at Skip Pound Field, falling in game one 5-2 but bouncing back for the 2-1 victory in game two.

Game 1

After a quick first inning, the Beavers put two runners on for Nick Attaliades-Ryan who singled to right field to score Riley Chickering from second.

The Hornets left three runners on base over the next two innings but finally cashed in for a run in the bottom of the fourth. Jake Perkins (Hartford, Vt.) singled through the left side to score Ben Rollins (Lincolnville, Maine) for a 1-1 tie.

The Beavers rallied together four runs in the top of the sixth to take a 5-1 lead. The first three batters reached to load the bases but the Hornets were able to catch the lead runner at home on the next at-bat to get the first out of the inning. However, back-to-back singles from Chickering and Chad Snowman plated three runs. Then with runners on first and third, a wild throw to first on a pickoff attempt allowed Chickering to score from third.

Unable to get anything going in the bottom of the sixth, the Hornets were left with just one more chance to catch the Beavers. Nathan Stewart (Newport, Vt.) led off the seventh with a pinch-hit walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Devon Rollins (Winooski, Vt.) singled to right field to bring home Stewart, cutting the lead to 5-2. Unfortunately, the Beavers retired the next three batters to finish out the game.

Andre Eason Jr. (Waterbury, Conn.) went 3-for-4 for the Hornets while Ben Rollins added two hits and a run. Zak Johnson (East Hampton, Conn.) suffered the loss in six innings on the mound, giving up eight hits and five runs (four earned). Dennis Farnham (Orono, Maine) provided one inning of scoreless relief.

Chickering finished the game with two hits, two runs, and two RBIs for the Beavers. Trevor Hisler and Chad Snowman added two hits apiece. Patrick Fallon received the win after throwing the fifth and sixth innings, allowing just one hit. Snowman gave up one hit and one run while finishing out the game. Nate Pushard received the no decision after throwing four innings and giving up one run on six hits.

Game 2

This time the Hornets struck first as they plated one run in the bottom of the first inning. Devon Rollins took first after being hit by a pitch and then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Ryan Cordeiro (Rollinsford, N.H.) laid down the sacrifice bunt to move Rollins to third but the routine throw went off the glove of the second baseman covering at first and into foul territory, allowing Rollins to score.

The visitors tied it up in the top of the fifth with two outs as Attaliade-Ryan and Tyler Flayhan knocked back-to-back doubles, with Attaliade-Ryan scoring the tying run.

The Hornets responded in the bottom of the fifth as freshman Sam Ognenoff (Brattleboro, Vt.) singled to left with one out to record his first career hit. Ognenoff stole second and then advanced to third on a wild pitch. Devon Rollins smashed a ball over the head of the right fielder for a double to bring home Ognenoff for what would turn out the be the winning run as pitcher Jeff Williams (Gilsum, N.H.) held the Beavers for the last six outs to finish the game.

Devon Rollins went 2-for-2 at the plate with one run and one RBI. Williams registered the complete-game victory, striking out five batters while allowing four hits and just one run for his fourth win of the season.

Chickering took the loss for the Beavers after giving up eight hits and two runs (one earned) over six innings of work.

The Hornets (17-15, 10-10 NAC) travel to Castleton Thursday to finish out the season series at 2:00 p.m.

The Beavers (4-21, 4-12 NAC) host Thomas Thursday at 1:00 p.m.