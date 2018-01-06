Inaugural Legends of Maine Skiing Race set for Jan. 23

NEWRY - A Giant Slalom Ski Race to benefit the Ski Museum of Maine in Kingfield is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 23 at Sunday River Ski Resort.

The race scheduled during the GO50 Week at Sunday River is open to men and women ages 50+. Divisions are Men and Women age 50-59, 60-69 and 70+. The race begins at 1 p.m. on the Monday Mourning trail at Barker Mountain.

Registration is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Barker Mountain lodge or in advance on-line at www.adminskiracing.com .

Race entry is $40 or $55 with lift pass included. Winners in each division will receive medals at the post race awards celebration at the Barker Bar. Several Maine Ski Hall of Fame inductees are expected to race including former US Ski Team coach Bob Harkins and Ski Maine Executive Director, Greg Sweetser.