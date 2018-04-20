Indoor soccer season comes to a close

FARMINGTON - The 2018 Spring Indoor Soccer Season at the Farmington Recreation Department has come to a close. In recent years, the programs have expanded to accommodate leagues for third through fifth graders, another for middle schoolers, as well as an adult league for players eighteen years and older. Collectively, there were 189 athletes spread out over 22 teams, scoring almost 900 goals in 101 games.

Team Italy took first place in the third through fifth grade World Cup League, and Watford came out on top in the Middle School English Premier League. In the Adult Futsal League, UMFMS pulled out a close 6 – 5 victory over the Velociraptors on the night of the championship.

This year was Fred Conlogue’s 15th season running the youth indoor soccer program. Fred is a two-time All-American soccer player, University of Maine at Farmington Alum, and current Mount Blue Varsity girls’ soccer coach, as well as the girls Varsity Basketball coach. Fred’s coaching staff for the program included his sons, Zac and Griffin Conlogue, both of whom are on track to have equally impressive coaching resumes. Zac is the Varsity Boys soccer coach at Leavitt High School as well as the Varsity Boys Tennis Coach and Freshman Girls Basketball Coach at Mount Blue High School. Griffin Conlogue is the Varsity Girls Soccer Assistant Coach and Junior Varsity Girls Basketball Head Coach, as well as a volunteer assistant for the boy’s tennis team at Mount Blue. Griffin is also the coach of the Western Maine United U-14 Girls Soccer Team and the Mount Blue Middle School All Pro Club Team. With their incredible amount of combined coaching experience, the Conlogue family always provides a fun and competitive indoor soccer season for the town of Farmington and surrounding community.

The Adult Futsal League had an age range of 18 years old to mid-fifties. It’s an exciting and competitive league comprised of a variety of Farmington Community members, including but not limited to parents, SAD 9 faculty and staff, University of Maine at Farmington professors, coaches, students, athletes, and soccer enthusiasts alike. The adult league ran on Friday nights as a fun way to kick off the weekend. Many of the parents who played Adult Futsal would often end up returning to the Community Center on the following morning to bring their kids to their own games in Fred Conlogue’s Youth Indoor Soccer Program. This dedication displays a sense of community that can only be found when you have a group of people as passionate about something as Farmington is about soccer.

The Farmington Recreation Department would like to thank all the directors, coaches, and referees who put in the time and effort to make this season such a huge success. They would also like to wish all those participating in other Spring and Summer athletics a safe and fun season. Farmington Recreation’s Youth Soccer League and their Fall Adult Indoor League will begin in September of 2018. Please reach out to Director Matt Foster or Assistant Director Jaycee Jenckes at the Community Center if you have any questions, or interest in becoming a Volunteer Coach in the Farmington Youth Soccer League for athletes in first through sixth grade. 207-778-3464.