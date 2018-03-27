International rugby at Davidson Park as UMF team tours U.K.

On Wednesday, March 14 the University of Maine Farmington’s rugby team played a game at Davidson Park against a Keswick XV. The University has had a rugby club since 1991 and has both men’s and women’s teams. As rugby is not played in schools in Maine all the players have come from other sports, taking up the challenge on reaching university at the age of 18. The touring team included former basketball, American football and baseball players, which was evident through the game as the transferable skills became apparent,

The University (Maine) had started their tour on the Sunday evening with a game against Border Park, a club set up to play touring and social sides and who play their games on the shores of Kielder Reservoir in Northumberland. The two sides had met previously when Maine had toured England a couple of years before. They then had two nights in Edinburgh before traveling to Keswick for their first visit. Keswick was chosen because it is about half-way between Edinburgh and Holmes Chapel, where Maine have also played before and where they played their last game before returning to the USA.

A check of Maine’s website showed that the team play in an almost identical strip to Keswick, so this being rugby not football, it was the home team that had to change shirts, this being achieved by turning them inside out so that they were effectively white. The 7pm kick-off meant that the game was played under lights and a good sized and appreciative crowd turned up to watch. The sides having not met before, Maine were an unknown quantity and, with the first XV at a crucial stage of the season and with a game every Saturday, it was decided to give a number of younger players their first game, alongside some 2nd XV regulars.

Keswick kicked off and immediately Maine showed their intent by running the ball from the start using their centers to good effect, well supported at the tackle by their back row. Keswick had to tackle hard to stop Maine, who were quick to recycle the ball and on more than one occasion Keswick only gained possession through a knock-on or a penalty for not releasing. After a period under pressure Keswick made it into the Maine 22 through a penalty kick to touch but then lost the ball on their own put-in to the line-out. In characteristic fashion Maine then attacked by running the ball from within their own 22. A turnover led to Keswick getting to within 5 meters of the Maine try line through some good running play by the backs, with close support from the forwards. They were then penalized for collapsing a scrum on their own put-in, allowing Maine to clear. A good touring side, they were determined not to kick from hand and looked to run the ball at every opportunity.

A Maine line-out 5 meters from the Keswick try line saw a throw to the back, where an unmarked player was able to catch the ball and breach the line for an unconverted try after 19 minutes, 0-5. From the restart Keswick found it difficult to deal with the Maine stand-off, Mo Schultz, a former basketball player whose build belied his speed and ball handling skills, selling dummies and side-stepping to help take Maine 60 meters upfield. Mixing up their line-out throws, Maine also used the front of the line-out and were difficult to beat. In the scrums the sides were fairly evenly matched, with Keswick gaining dominance as the game progressed. A forward pass denied Maine a try though they kept up the pressure and from a line-out close to the Keswick line again thrown to the back, this time for their inside centre, Jack Neary, to come in at an angle to score a converted try, 0-12 after 35 minutes. An excellent return from the restart saw the Maine stand-off again lead a break up field for their center to score an unconverted try just 2 minutes later, the final score of the half, 0-17.

The story of the first half continued in the second, with the more experienced Maine team able to put pressure on Keswick. Their stand-off, who had proved elusive in the first half was caught slightly more easily in the second but their inside center, ably supported, proved still to be a handful and it was only 2 minutes into the half that Keswick’s defenses were breached again with a converted try under the posts, 0-24. Keswick then put some good phases of play together, proving an ability to attack as well as defend. Some good wide running by the backs opened opportunities but the well marshaled Maine defense proved difficult to breach. A number of the Keswick team were young and had not played together before, and with the coaches keen to give a number of players the opportunity to play, consistency, especially in support, was not always there. Nevertheless, Keswick attacked well when they could get possession and were generally masters at the scrum but beaten by more experienced Maine players at the breakdown. They managed to defend until the 15th minute when the Maine backs broke through again and the score went to 0-29. Now it was Maine’s turn to defend, giving away penalties from one of which a quick tap and a couple of drives saw Joel Fidoe score an unconverted try on his senior debut, Keswick on the scoreboard 5-29 after 21 minutes.

Maine responded by getting close to the Keswick try-line from the off but were unable to cross before being penalized, the Keswick defense able to close them down. Their dominance, aided by excellent running lines, dummy runs and sleight of hand passes eventually told though. Denied a sixth try for a knock forward, it was not long before that try came, again through their backs, successfully converted to extend their lead to 5-36 after 30 minutes. Failure by Keswick to find touch from a penalty allowed Maine to counter-attack which they did successfully to score their seventh try shortly before the final whistle with the score 5-41. In good touring tradition details of Maine’s try scorers are sketchy, but included Cormac Miller, Joe Doughty and a well named young winger, Patrick Powers.

This was a very enjoyable match, played in excellent spirit and the young Keswick team learned a lot from the encounter. A number of younger players had the opportunity to play at a higher level without the coaches worrying about losing points in a league. The friendship in the clubhouse afterwards was very evident and an exchange of gifts saw Maine presented with an engraved slate as a memento of the game. Touring teams traditionally hold a court after a game to adjudicate on perceived offenses, such as forgetting the name of the opposition, being named man of the match or losing possession of the tour mascot (in this case a cuddly toy beaver named Chompers). The final stop of the evening therefore was the old courthouse where justice was seen to be done in surroundings that fitted the occasion.

The University of Maine Farmington were excellent opposition and, whilst a tour to New England by a Keswick team would be little more than a dream, Maine plan to visit England every few years to play rugby and on the evidence of this visit they would be welcome visitors. However, we would want to make sure we had some more senior players available to make the final score more even.