Kineowatha/PEP Fun Day is June 19

WILTON - The Wilton Recreation Department will be holding signups for its swim program and summer camps next week at the main lodge in Kineowatha Park, with the Healthy Community Coalition sponsoring a number of other demonstrations and activities on June 19.

Signups will be held on Monday, June 19 and Tuesday, June 20 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. A complete list of activities can be seen below.

Meanwhile, on June 19 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., HCC will be sponsoring a number of events. These include a hula hoop contest from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., with contestants broken into grade levels and timed by HCC staff. Winners get a hula hoop, with runner-up getting a 5-2-1-0 water bottle.

Demonstrations will include:

• 10:30-11:30- Fat Tire Bike Demo - try out our mountain bikes and fat tire bikes!

• 11:30-12:30- Disc Golf- meet at the lodge for instructions

• 12:30-1:30-Paddle Board/Kayak Demos- meet at the lake for demos and mini lessons

Healthy food samples will be available at a table outside the main lodge.