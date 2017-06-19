KVAC: Spring All Conference and All Academic teams announced

Each season the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference award those standout athletes that excelled in their particular sport. In addition to athletes showing dominant skill in their sport, those that dominated the classroom are awarded with a spot on the all academic team. The coveted spots are few in number for the all conference team for both sport and excellence in academics.

In class A track this spring Jillian Conant and Isabelle Thomas of Mt. Blue High School were selected for the KVAC all conference girls team. For class B, Spruce Mountain High School's girls track peppered the all conference squad with six recipients. Phoenix Alexis Beardsley, Isabelle Castonguay, Hannah St. Pierre, Emily White, Ashlyn Williams and Avery Williams were all awarded all conference. Spruce's Sadie Storer was awarded all academic.

Maeve Hickey and Brianna Jackson of Mt. Blue girls tennis were awarded first doubles on the second team of the KVAC. Fellow Cougar Hannah LeClair earned a spot on the all academic team for girls tennis. For the boys of Mt. Blue tennis Cole Dorman, Emiliano Flores, Andrew Haszko, Thomas Marshall and Tristan McFarlane crushed the books and clinched spots in the all academic team. Mallory Doiron of Spruce Mountain High School's girls tennis team was decorated with an all academic conference honor.

Mt. Blue High School's lacrosse players Quinn Giustra and Tyler Gray were selected for the all academic team.

In Softball Taylor Burke of Mt. Blue earned an all academic honor. Spruce Mountain's Alex Bessey was awarded a second team all conference spot in softball.

For Class B baseball Spruce Mountain had three recipients on the second team: Jormy Daigle, Nate Goodine and Noah Preble. Austin Gilboe, Nate Goodine and Noah Preble of Spruce were worthy of all academic bragging rights. Mt. Blue's Miles Pelletier merited a baseball all academic squad spot.