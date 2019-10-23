Kyesland Stables hosts fundraiser for National High School Rodeo Assocation

JAY - On Sunday, Oct. 27, Kyesland Stables will be hosting a fundraiser at their location- 187 Old Jay Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The goal of the event will be to raise funds to bring the High School Rodeo Association to Maine. The association is one of the fastest growing youth organizations in the nation. Each year the NHSRA produces two elite youth rodeo events- the junior high competition and the high school competition- that draw 1,500 contestants from across the U.S., Canada and Australia. Athletes vie for national titles, assorted prizes and their share of thousands of dollars in college scholarships.

A pay to play practice day will be held at the Kyesland Stables, along with barrel racing and pole bending. A bronc demonstration will be held at noon. Tickets to ride are $5. A liability waiver is required along with adult supervision and helmets for riders under 18 years old.

A 50/50 raffle will be held along with a regular raffle of cinch/cruel denim certificates, bareback broc bronze and corral boot certificates. Lunch will be available for purchase.

For more information contact Donna at cowgirlup241@gmail.com.