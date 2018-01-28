Lady Cougar basketball hosts Cony Rams

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue High School girls basketball (4-9) held their own at home court against the Cony High School Rams (1-12) on Thursday. The victory completes a Cony sweep for the Cougars on the year and gives them a back-to-back winning streak.

The Lady Cougars bounded out of the gate with a quick 15-6 first quarter lead, delighting the denizens of the Den. The Rams did well to narrow the Cougar margin 21-15 to conclude the half.

The third quarter featured a Mt. Blue point explosion with the Cougars dropping 18 points to climb to a 39-24 advantage. The Rams fought back to get within double digits but the final score favored Mt. Blue 47-38.

Leading scorer Lexi Middelstadt dropped 22 of the Cougar points. To back Middelstadt's brilliant performance, seven other Cougars chimed in to give Mt. Blue a well balanced offensive attack.