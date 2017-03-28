Laurenne Ross earns second national Super-G title at US Alpine Championships

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — With two inches of new snow on the race course and low visibility, racers battled challenging conditions during the first day of competition in the US Alpine Championships at Sugarloaf.

Laurenne Ross, of Bend OR, claimed top honors and her second national Super-G title with a time of 1:21.44, besting teammate Stacey Cook who tied for second place with Megan McJames.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle of Stocksboro VT earned the men’s national title, over teammates Jarred Goldberg and Travis Ganong, with a time of 1:19.66.

Hometown hero Sam Morse finished first for the juniors and fourth overall with a time of 1:20.22.

As the country’s most prestigious domestic alpine ski racing event, the US Alpine Championships give up-and-coming athletes looking to advance their position on the U.S. Ski Team a chance to face off against some of the nation’s top skiers.

This year marks the second time in the last three years that Sugarloaf has hosted the Championships. The resort previously hosted the events in 1996, 1997, 2006, 2008, and 2015.

Racing resumes on at 9am on Sunday, with the women’s and men’s slalom.

For more information and a complete schedule for the US Alpine Championships, please visit www.sugarloaf.com/usalpine.