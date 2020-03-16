Letter from Matt Foster regarding Community Center closure

Dear Farmington residents and surrounding communities,

Due to the concern for public health, the Farmington Community Center will be closed to the public beginning at 12 pm today (noon), March 16 and will remain closed until March 30, at which time we will reassess the situation and consider whether or not we will be re-opening to the public at that time.

All programs, rentals, and activities have also been canceled for the next four weeks (until April 10) at which time we will again reassess the situation and make a decision at that time when we will resume normal programming and facility use.

Our staff will be contacting all program participants today to update them on the situation and full refunds or prorated refunds will be issued in the form of checks paid to program participants and rental customers.

As a department whose sole purpose is to "Bring our community alive" through providing public spaces for leisure services such as events, athletics, activities and other programming, we are saddened by the need to stop providing some of what we are here to do, even for a brief period of time.

Finally, I would like to encourage our residents to take this time to reflect on what a blessing it is to live in Western Maine and to call the Town of Farmington our home. The parks are still open, so please go for a walk, enjoy a sunset, listen to the clock bells chime at Meetinghouse Parks, go bird watching at Walton's Mill Pond Park ... fresh air, sunshine and open spaces can heal a multitude of things.

Matthew L. Foster, CPRP

Director of Parks and Recreation

Town of Farmington