Lewiston tops Mt. Blue at tennis

Mt. Blue High School girls' tennis lost four matches and won one against Lewiston Friday, as the season begins.

1st singles: Maddie LeBlond (L) d. Addie Schanz 6-3, 7-6 (4)

2nd singles: Lizzy Michaud (L) d. Hannah LeClair 6-3,, 6-4

3rd singles: Chloe Morin (L) d. Grace McIntosh 6-3, 6-4

1st doubles: Maeve Hickey and Brianna Jackson (MB) d. Molly Chicoine and Roslyn Wailus 6-4, 7-5

2nd doubles: Zahara Shidad and Maddy Foster (L) d. Mariel Damon and Katey Remick 6-0, 6-0

Exhibition doubles: Emma Paquette and Mya Letourneau (L) d. Bailey Levesque and Sophia Pires 8-1

Hope Bowen and Jillian Pelletier (L) d. Mazie Gordon (MB) and Shaelyn Poulin (L) 8-1



Scores reported by Judy Upham, Mt. Blue coach