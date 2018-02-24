Madison Bulldog girls put away Mt. Abram Roadrunners, 62-2

AUGUSTA - Mt. Abram Lady Roadrunners (10-8), the 12th ranked team, played basketball against their old rivals, the Madison Bulldogs (17-3), the fourth ranked team in the Class C South quarterfinals at the Augusta Civic Center Tuesday night. The Bulldogs won 62-27.

Executing a decisive and tactical defense and a fast pace offense the Madison Bulldogs jumped to a 14- 5 first quarter lead and by the half they were ahead by 21 points following an 18- 6 run with a score of 32-11. Good shooting by senior center Lauren Hay(32) who led the team with 18 points, sophomore guard Laurie Leblanc(3) with the game high for 19 points and senior guard Ashley Emery(12) adding thirteen points helped to spur on their team for a successful game.

Playing with similar strategies as Madison the Roadrunners love to run the ball. They can dribble and handle the ball well, a full court press does not bother them and they can gun the ball and make baskets. They are very confident and play well as a team and they will fight for the ball with all of their might.

In the Second Half of the game Summer Ross scored all of her 14 game points doing what she does best, steal the ball and drive for the hoop. When the whistle blew in the the beginning of the third quarter Ross, turned warrior, stole the ball three times on inbound passes and traded for baskets. With help from her team they played hard ball till no man was left on the bench. First Megan Sorel fouled out and it was not too long before her mate Lindsey Huff was sitting with her and then around the mid fourth quarter Ross was knocked out of the game ​​as well. Ashlyn Sorel tough under the basket scored seven points.

The Madison Bulldogs hosted Mt. Abram in the regular season and lost to them with a score of 57-51. Coach Veneziano vowed to have his team ready to play this night at the Augusta Civic Center against Mt. Abram​​ and the Bulldogs' intensity was high. The third quarter battle was over. The Runners scored more points than they did in the first and second periods, for a run of 19-12, Madison led 51-23. The Bulldogs continued to pull away proving too much for the Mt. Abram Roadrunners with the final score 62-27.