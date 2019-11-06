Maine Dojo and Fitness Center expands facilities

JAY - Maine Dojo and Fitness Center has expanded to twice the space with separate areas for cardio, free weights and weight machines. More equipment was added to the already well-equipped facility, including rowing machines, stair climbers and additional free weights.

As an additional service, MDFC has brought on staff who are available for personal training for those who are new to fitness or want to fine tune their workouts. The addition of staff has also expanded the walk-in hours. Stop in for a tour of the fitness center and check out the variety they offer in their clean, well organized space. Or call to set up a time for a tour. Membership is just $30 per month with a one time fee of $20 for the keypass that gives you 24 hour access to the facility. For more information click here: www.MaineDojo.com or call 931-7007.