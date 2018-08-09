Maine Golfers Cole Anderson and Caleb Manuel in contention at AJGA Championship

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Cole Anderson, Sugarloaf AJGA 2016CARRABASSETT VALLEY, ME – Mainers Cole Anderson and Caleb Manuel are in contention for one of the country’s most prestigious junior golf titles following the second round of the American Junior Golf Association Coca-Cola Junior Championship at the Sugarloaf Golf Club.

Seventeen-year-old Anderson, now a senior at Camden Hill Regional High School in Boothbay, won the event in 2017 and now sits in second place following a second round, two-under par 70. Manuel, who led the field after Tuesday’s first round, slipped into third place with two-day combined score of 146.

Stephen Campbell of Texas fired a second round, two under par 70 to climb atop the leaderboard by 4 strokes in the three-day tournament.

Fellow Mainer, Anthony Burnham of Scarborough, sits 13 strokes back in 24th place with a two-day score of 154. Tom Higgins of South Portland, Austin Legge of Cape Elizabeth, Bennett Berg and Jeremy Baker of Portland all failed to make the cut for the final day of competition, as only the top 50 players in the field advance to the final day.

The AJGA Coca-Cola Junior Championship is a 54-hole stroke play event, spanning four days with three rounds of competitive play. The tournament field is comprised of 125 male and female competitors ages 12-18, hailing from 10 countries and 24 different states, including six players from Maine, all in the mens field.

The championship concludes today, with players teeing off at 7am.

The AJGA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the growth and development of young men and women who aspire to earn college golf scholarships through competitive junior golf. Many of the top golfers on the PGA and LPGA are former AJGA members, including Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Tiger Woods, Bubba Watson, Davis Love III, and many others.

For results from the first round, please visit: https://www.ajga.org/microsite/index.asp?tn=2018098.

For additional information on the Sugarloaf Golf Club, please visit www.sugarloaf.com.