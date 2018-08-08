Mainer Caleb Manuel leads after first round of AJGA Championship at Sugarloaf

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – Caleb Manuel of Topsham holds a one stroke lead heading into the second round of the 2018 American Junior Golf Association Coca-Cola Junior Championship at the Sugarloaf Golf Club, with a two-under par 70.

A junior at Mt. Ararat High School, Manual is making his fifth AJGA appearance and notched four birdies to maintain a one-stroke lead over Stephen Campbell and Blake Benson of Texas. Campbell and Benson will start round two tied for second place.

The state of Maine was well represented in yesterday’s first round, with Anthony Burnham of Scarborough and 2017 victor Cole Anderson of Camden close behind in fifth and thirteenth place with scores of 73 and 75, respectively.

On the women’s side, Haley Yerxa of Ontario sits atop the leaderboard with a three-under 69, trailed by Kristine Tran of San Jose CA (70) and Camille Lapierre-Ouelletn of Granby Quebec (72).

Yan Jun Liu carded the only hole-in-one of the tournament so far, with a textbook drive on the 153 yard hole 8.

The AJGA Coca-Cola Junior Championship is a 54-hole stroke play event, spanning four days with three rounds of competitive play. The tournament field is comprised of 125 male and female competitors ages 12-18, hailing from 10 countries and 24 different states, including six players from Maine, all in the mens field.

The championship resumes today, with round two beginning at 7 a.m.

The AJGA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the growth and development of young men and women who aspire to earn college golf scholarships through competitive junior golf. Many of the top golfers on the PGA and LPGA are former AJGA members, including Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Tiger Woods, Bubba Watson, Davis Love III, and many others.

For results from the first round, please visit: https://www.ajga.org/microsite/index.asp?tn=2018098.

For additional information on the Sugarloaf Golf Club, please visit www.sugarloaf.com.