Franklin Countys First News

MBHS cheerleaders receive 2020 Class B North Sportsmanship Award

Posted by • February 10, 2020 •

Back row from left to right: Coach Dani Tannenbaum, Mariah Dill, Janessa Whitney, Katie Conant, Tricia Bower Southing, Abbigail Swett. Asst Coach Michael White
Front from left to right: Valerianne Hinkley, Sylvia Williamson, Morgon-Ashli Macombers and Jade Lewis. Also part of the 2020 team and not pictured: Haley Walsh, Ally Walsh, Alaina Wilkins, Lexus Whitney and Tianna Blanchard.

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue High School cheerleaders were the recent recipients of the 2020 Class B North Sportsmanship Award. This is the fifth consecutive year that they have received this accolade.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives