MBHS cheerleaders receive 2020 Class B North Sportsmanship Award

Back row from left to right: Coach Dani Tannenbaum, Mariah Dill, Janessa Whitney, Katie Conant, Tricia Bower Southing, Abbigail Swett. Asst Coach Michael White
Front from left to right: Valerianne Hinkley, Sylvia Williamson, Morgon-Ashli Macombers and Jade Lewis. Also part of the 2020 team and not pictured: Haley Walsh, Ally Walsh, Alaina Wilkins, Lexus Whitney and Tianna Blanchard.
FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue High School cheerleaders were the recent recipients of the 2020 Class B North Sportsmanship Award. This is the fifth consecutive year that they have received this accolade.