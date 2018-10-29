MBHS cross-country teams win sportsmanship awards

BELFAST - Both the Mt. Blue boys and girls cross country teams were awarded the Northern Maine Class A Sportsmanship Banners at the Maine High School Cross Country Championship Meet in Belfast on Saturday. The Cougars have earned this honor all for at least one of their teams in all but one year since cross country began giving them out.

The girls team placed 10th overall as 5 runners ran lifetime bests. Junior Kahryn Cullenberg placed 6th overall and qualified to compete in the New England Championships in Manchester, New Hampshire on November 10.

Freshman Emma Charles narrowly missed qualifying as she placed 23rd. Fellow freshmen Brynne Robbins (59) and Abbie Cramer (89), Sophomore Grace Dalton (95), and Seniors Maeve Hickey (98) and Beth Nicholas (105) comprised the rest of the Mt. Blue team.

Having been the final qualifying team from the Northern Maine Regional, the boys team ran well in finishing ahead of Cony and Brewer for 14th place. Four Cougars ran lifetime bests, while Senior Jesse Dalton, who topped the squad placing 32nd, tied his lifetime best.

The rest of the boys team was Sophomore Elan Ramirez (67), Junior Ethan McIntosh (79), Senior Wyatt Viles (112), Freshman Isaiah Doscinski (113), Junior Aubrey Hoes (115), and Sophomore Logan Holmes (119).