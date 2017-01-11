Men’s basketball: Beavers hold off Mariners late comeback

CASTINE – The University of Maine at Farmington beat Maine Maritime Academy on Tuesday night, 83-73 in North Atlantic Conference (NAC) action inside of Smith Gymnasium.

Amir Ross led the Beavers with 21 points, three rebounds, an assist, and a steal, Issac Withamadded 18 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals, Riley Robinson added a double-double of 13 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists, and Jimmie Chaisson contributed 10 points and six rebounds off the bench.

The Mariners jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead on five points from Tyler Thayer but the Beavers fought back to take a 7-5 lead with 16:55 to play in the first half. The two teams exchanged the lead back-and-forth before Brendan Newcomb knocked down three from the line to give the Mariners a 19-17 lead. The Beavers went on a nine-point run to take a 26-19 advantage at 5:34 and outscored the Mariners 16-6 in the final 5:30 to play to take a 42-26 lead into the intermission.

The Mariners went on a 19-4 run in the second half, sparked by a Nicholas DePatsy three-pointer, to cut the deficit to 60-56 with 7:08 to play but the Beavers hung on for the victory.

Thayer led the Mariners with a game-high 23 points, while also adding four assists, and three rebounds, Newcomb added 11 points, two rebounds, and an assist, and Dylan Stevens contributed 10 points and four rebounds.

The Mariners fall to 3-10 overall and 0-6 in the NAC, while the Beavers improve to 4-9 on the season and 3-4 in conference play.