Mount Abram boys basketball teams host Winthrop

SALEM - The Mount Abram boys basketball teams hosted Winthrop Monday, for their second game of the season.

Mount Abram Boys Junior varsity, coached by John Chase, beat Winthrop by a score of 67 to 36. High scorers for MTA included Hunter Warren, No. 3, Kenyon Pillsbury, No. 5, and Tyler Jensen, No. 24: each had 8 points apiece.

High scorers for the Winthrop Boys Junior Varsity, coached by John Baehr, included Cam Hachey, No. 14, Noah Dunn, No. 32, and Noah Grube, No. 54, all scoring 10 points apiece.

Mount Abram Boys Varsity, coached by Richard Hawkes, lost to Winthrop by a score of 32 to 73. High scorers for MTA were Nate Luce, No. 22, with 9 points. Evan MacKay, No. 2, and Jack Deming, No. 20, both with 7 points.

High scorers for the Winthrop Boys Varsity, coached by Todd MacAuthur, were Jared McLaughlin, No. 23, 20 points, Leonard Hills, No. 10, 15 points, and Cam Wood, No. 45, 11 points.

Upcoming basketball games:

MTA Boys Wednesday, 12/13, @ Boothbay JV 5:30 pm, V 7:00pm.

MTA Boys Friday, 12/15, Home vs. Lisbon. JV 5:30 pm, V 7:00 pm.

MTA Girls Thursday, 12/14, Home vs. Boothbay V 6:00pm

MTA Girls Monday, 12/18, @ Lisbon V 6:00 pm

Season Passes are available and refreshments are provided by Mount Abram Boosters.