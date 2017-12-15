Mount Abram girls bested by Boothbay, player scores 1000th point

By Cathy Fast

SALEM - Mt. Abram girls varsity, coached by Larry Donald and assisted by Scott Ross and trainer Jeremy Starbird, hosted Boothbay last night, losing by a score of 45 to 65.

High scorers for MTA were Summer Ross, No. 23, with 20 points; Megan Sorel, No. 22, with 10 points; and Allison Pinkham, No. 10, with 4 points.

Boothbay's girls varsity team was coached by Brian Blethen. High scorers for Boothbay were Page Brown, No. 5, with 17 points, Faith Blethen, No. 23, with 12 points, and Cloe Arsenault, No. 30, with 10 points.

During the fourth quarter the crowd roared with excitement as the Boothbay senior Page Brown, No. 5, scored her career 1,000th point. Three years ago. when Brown was a freshman, she scored her first two points towards this achievement of being a star at the Mt. Abram High School gymnasium.

Donald was very proud of the MTA girls. "They played very well against a very good team," he said. "In the second half of the game the players came out cool and calm. They hustled, played great defense and started hitting their shots and they did not let the deficit get much larger than the first half."

Upcoming basketball games include

Boys Game Tonight

Friday, Tonight, 12/15/17, Home vs Lisbon JV 5:30pm, V 7:00pm

Girls Varsity Game Away

Monday, 12/18/17, @ Lisbon V 6:00pm

Boys Basket Ball Game Away

Thursday, 12/21/17, @ Monmouth

Season Passes are available and refreshments are provided by the Mt. Abram Boosters!