Mountain Valley edges out Mt. Abram in tight match

SALEM - In a tight match between ranked rivals, the Mountain Valley Falcons prevailed over the hometown Road Runners, 43-38.

"It was a good battle back and forth; it could have gone both ways," Mt. Abram coach Larry Donald said. "It was great to see freshman Cameron Wahl score, Lindsey Huff grab several baskets, and Summer Ross keep up her ability to mark in the double digits. Defense was strong and aggressive, we did not shoot many threes and we lost Huff to five fouls near the end of the game."

Early in the fourth quarter, the two teams were tied at 27-27. Employing similar basketball strategies, Mt. Abram and Mountain Valley were nip and tuck all the way to the end of the game. Mountain Valley was able to get a defensive stop in the final 39 seconds with a score of 41-38, closing it out at the free-throw line as freshman Rylee Sevigny shot two for two foul shots for the win.

Mountain Valley Falcons (9-3) were led by Rylee Sevigny (2) and Kierstyn Lyons (14) both with 13 points and Courtney Carrier (31) had six points. Summer Ross (23) led the Runners (6-6) with 19 points and Lindsey Huff (4) added eight points.

The Mountain Valley Falcons are coached by Ryan Casey, JV coach Craig Milledge and assistant Reggie Weston

The Mt. Abram High School Road Runners are coached by Larry Donald, assisted by Scott Ladd and trainer Jeremy Starbird.

Next Up

Girls, Tuesday, Jan. 23, @ Oak Hill, V 7 pm

Boys, Wednesday, Jan. 24, home vs Oak Hill, JV 5:30pm, V 7 pm

Girls, Friday, Jan. 26, home vs Winthrop, V 6:30pm

Good fun and good food at MTA Games!