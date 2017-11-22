Mt. Abram boys soccer rounds out impressive season

STRONG - The Mt. Abram High School boys soccer team had a very impressive fall showing finishing the regular season 10-2-2.

The Mt. Abram soccer coaches previously determined a change in offensive scheme would be the best option.

"Coming into this season We knew we had to be diverse in our goal scoring, meaning we could not rely on one or two kids to carry the entire load," Coach Darren Allen said. "So we switched to a more offensive formation which did not focus on just a few to score. The pressure was on our defense where we had our seniors."

Evan Mackay, Tor Tooker and Sam Storer were the starting seniors that Allen spoke of. The Roadrunners gave up a minute 1.14 goals against average for the regular season, including four straight shutouts.

The aggressive coaching change worked out offensively for the Roadrunners as well, who netted 21 more goals then they had the previous year. Mt. Abram's top goal scorers were three sophomores and a freshman on the year, giving great balance to the future of the Roadrunners offensive spark.

"This truly was "a team" in every sense of the word," Allen said. "I felt our strength was our unselfishness. The ability where if one player failed, another would have some words of encouragement for that player. And if one player was "off" that game, another would step up."

The Roadrunners dedicated their season to teammate and friend Jed Zelie who diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma in December 2016.