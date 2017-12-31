Mt. Abram Boys Varsity Basketball vs. Dirigo

SALEM - Mt. Abram boys varsity basket ball team faced Dirgo Friday night at their home dome. Abram was a strong competitor all the way through the first half. Falling short in the third quarter, ​​the Road Runners were unable to make a come back, Dirigo 51-33.

Mt. Abram High scorers: Casey Holt, #40, 9 points; Sam Storer, #4, 7 points; Evan McKay, #2 and Nick Poulin, #11, both with 6 points.

Mount Abram Varsity Boys coached by Richard Hawkes and assisted by John Chase.

Dirigo High scorers: Cooper Chaisson, #33, 14 points; Jeremy St. Germain, #14, 12 points; Chase Clark, #23, 11 points.

Dirigo Varsity Boys coached by Travis Magnusson, assisted by Marty Magnusson and Patrick Harkness​​​​​.

Upcoming Basketball Games

Girls Wednesday, Jan. 3, Home vs Richmond, V 5:30 p.m.

Boys Thursday, Jan. 4 @ Richmond, JV 5:30 p.m., V 7 p.m.

Girls Friday, Jan. 5 @ Telstar V 7 p.m.

Boys Saturday, Jan. 6, Home vs Telstar JV 4:30 p.m., V 6 p.m.