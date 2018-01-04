Mt. Abram plays Richmond tough in Salem

​​By Cathy Fast

SALEM - On Jan. 3, the Mt. Abram High School varsity girls basketball team played Richmond until the very end of the grueling battle, eventually losing by a score of 47-40.

Mt. Abram had a tight zone and played aggressively, taking advantage of many fast breaks and drawing many fouls. Their full court press was effective in preventing the Bobcats from stealing time from the clock.

Coach Larry Donald played his girls strategically, combining varsity players with younger girls that would have played junior varsity had there been enough athletes to form a team. The Mt. Abram community looks on with anticipation for the future of this hardworking team.

High scoring players for the Road Runners included Summer Ross (23) with 24 points and Megan Sorel (22) with 14 points.

High scoring for the Bobcats were Sydney Underhill-Tilton (00) with 25 points, Bryanne Lancaster (20) with 8 points and Ashley Abott (11) with 6 points. Underhill-Tilton scored her 1000th career point in the fourth quarter.

Coached by Donald, the Road Runners were assisted by Scott Ladd and trainer Jeremy Starbird. The Bobcats were coached by Mike Lander, with assistants Troy Kendrick and Gaye Martin and managers Ashley Brown and Kristy Sullivan.

Upcoming Games:

Girls Friday, January 5 @ Telstar, V @ 7 pm

Boys Saturday, Jan. 6, Home vs Telstar, JV 4:30 pm, V @ 6 pm

Girls Tuesday, Jan. 9, Home vs Wiscasset, V @ 7 pm