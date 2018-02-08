Mt. Abram Roadrunners power past Telstar Rebels

SALEM - Summer Ross and Lindsey Huff combined for 33 points as the Mt. Abram Roadrunners sweep over the struggling Telstar Rebels on Friday with a 46-25 win.

The Roadrunners played a great defensive game, making the Rebels really work for it. It was a collective team effort with Ross and Huff scoring in the double figures, 20 and 11 points respectively. The duo found their groove and wore the Rebels down.

Also adding points for Mt. Abram was Megan Sorel and Maddie Phelps with six apiece.

Scoring high for Telstar was Calla Orina with nine points and Luci Rothwell contributing seven. Aneah Bartlet added six.

Family and fans were warmly welcomed at the Runnerdome to help celebrate the accomplishments of two very revered basketball players, Mt. Abram seniors Megan Sorel and Lindsey Huff. The Gymnasium was decorated very beautifully with light blue and yellow balloons surrounded by crape paper steamers and sentimental posters. Bouquets of flowers were presented to the ladies and their families by their coach Larry Donald.

​​​​​​​​​​​Mt. Abram is coached by Larry Donald. Telstar is coached by Brian Mills.