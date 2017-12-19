Mt. Abram takes on Lisbon in Salem

By Cathy Fast

SALEM - The Mt. Abram High School boys basketball team took on Lisbon Saturday, splitting the varsity and junior varsity games.

Mt. Abram lost the varsity game to Lisbon by a score of 50 to 42. High scorers for MTA included Nate Luce, No. 22, with 18 points; Jack Deming, No. 20, with 9 points; and Evan MacKay, No. 2, with 6 points. The Mt. Abram team is coached by Richard Hawkes and assisted by trainer Jeremy Starbird.

Lisbon was led by Jonah Saulter, No. 2, with 21 points. The team is coached by Jacob Gentle and assisted by Emily DeGregorio and Courtney Sargent.

The MTA junior varsity squad topped Lisbon by a score of 59 to 52. Mt. Abram was led by Kenyon Pillsbury, No. 5, with 24 points; Hunter Warren, No. 00, with 18 points; and Tyler Jensen, No. 24, with 6 points. The JV squad is coached by John Chase.

Lison JV scoring was led by Zander Dubay and Neil LaRochelle, both with 12 points, and Neil LaRochelle with 8 points. The team is coached by Jeremy Williams.

Upcoming Games include:

MTA Boys JV and V Basketball

Thursday, Dec. 21 @ Monmouth

JV 5:30 pm, V 7 pm

MTA Girls Varsity Basketball

Friday, Dec. 22 vs Monmouth

Varsity 7 pm

Season Passes are available: $30/family or $10/senior. Refreshments are provided by Mount Abram Boosters!