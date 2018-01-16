Mt. Abram tops Wiscasset on strong first half

By Cathy Fast

SALEM - Mount Abram Girl Road Runners took a good lead against Wiscasset Wolverines in the first half. After a rough and tumble game the Road Runners shook them off to win 43 to 35.

The Wolverines were a very strong and aggressive team with a great resolve to win this game.They did all they could do to impede Abram competitively and were able to come back and only lag by four points. With only 22 seconds left on the clock, Abram 39, Wiscasset 35, the Runners stalled the game and garnered four points in foul shots to lock down the victory. Mt. Abram hit 18 out of 31 foul shots and were out-shot in the third and fourth quarters.

When asked what he thought of the game, Coach Donald said, "we survived an ugly second half. We played great the first half, I must have pulled them back too soon."

High Scorers for Mount Abram were Summer Ross (23) with 21 points, Lindsay Huff (4) with 9 points and Cameron Wahl(2) with 6 points.

The Road Runners are coached by Larry Donald, assisted by Scott Ladd and trainer Jeremy Starbird.

High scorers for Wiscasset were Sydnie Thayer (25) with 14 points, Linsay Gordon (10) with 8 points and Maeve Blodgett (11) with 7 points.

Wolverines were coached by Ben Clark, assisted by Chris Cossette, Radar Applebee and Manger Zack Mank.