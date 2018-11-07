Mt. Blue 5th and 6th grade Girls Travel Basketball Team tryouts are Nov. 8

FARMINGTON - Jocelyn Daggett and Gracie Foss, Mt. Blue girls basketball alumni, will be coaching this year's girls basketball travel team. Athletes of all skill levels are welcome to come and tryout at Cascade Brook School on Nov. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Travel basketball starts on Nov. 8 and ends in the second week in February. Practices will be twice a week, players are encouraged to try to make all practices and games. Practice makes perfect! Please be ready prior to practice and come with a positive attitude!

For more information, please call Jocelyn Daggett at (207)-779-7642 or Gracie Foss at (207)-491-5206.