Mt. Blue boys’ basketball heading to Class A North quarterfinals Saturday

AUGUSTA - Supporters of the Mt. Blue High School Boys' Basketball team are hoping to see a big crowd at the Augusta Civic Center Saturday night, as the Cougars take on the Hampden Academy Broncos in the Class A North quarterfinals.

Number eight seed Mt. Blue (8-10) will take on the number one seed, Hampden Academy (17-1) at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday, Feb. 15. The game is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.