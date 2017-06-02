Mt. Blue Boys Tennis: Cougars pounce on Eagles, quarterfinals

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue High School boys tennis (8-5) faced Mt. Ararat High School (6-7) in the first round of the Class A North playoffs. The Cougars have been climbing at the right time and benefited from their hard work on the courts. The strong finish to the regular season granted Mt. Blue a home first round for Wednesday's dance in the den.

The first singles match went the way of the Eagle when Nick Mathieu took down Tom Marshall in straight sets 6-0, 6-0. Cougar Chris Marshall got the better of his Mt. Ararat counterpart Matt Mosher, 6-3, 6-4. In the third singles Mt. Blue's Joe Crandall defeated Jacob Sturgis 6-0, 6-1.

The Cougars flexed their follow through in the doubles. Tristin McFarlane and Cole Dorman, in the first doubles, defeated Nate Kofroth and Eli Begert 6-0, 6-3. Zack Gunther and Andrew Haszko doubled down on their teammates success, dispatching Tristin Caswell-Ridley and David Nefault 6-2, 6-1.

Mt. Blue in the end held home court with a 4-1 overall victory against visiting Mt. Ararat. The Cougars, the four seed in Class A North, move on to the semifinals where the #1 seed Brunswick (12-0) awaits. The boys in blue, a win away from the finals, will travel to Brunswick High School on Saturday, May 3.