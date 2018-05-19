Mt. Blue Cheering offering summer session

Mt. Blue Rec Cheering will be offering a Summer Team from July 23 through August 4 for boys and girls in pre-school through 8th grade. The team will practice at Cape Cod Hill School Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and conclude with a final performance at the Wilton Blueberry Festival on August 4.

Registration is $150 per cheerleader (sibling discount $100 each). The registration cost includes a 3 day practice wear package (shirts/tanks and shorts) as well as a cheer bow for the performance. Snacks and water will be provided at each practice. Register at https://goo.gl/forms/A1SYXkGHSlz1iITo2 before June 29 to secure your child’s pot.

The summer team is a great opportunity for current cheerleaders to learn and perfect their skills and for NEW cheerleaders to learn cheer skills.

For more information please email mtbluereccheering@gmail.com