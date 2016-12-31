Mt. Blue cheerleaders donate to homeless shelter

Mt. Blue High School's cheerleaders, in back: Hannah Phillips, Bryar Smith, Macey Eubank, Marleigh Gaboury, Morgon Macomber, Valerianne Hinkley, Sam Ellis, Kristi Butterfield, Sylvia Williamson; middle: Allison Pinkham, Autumn Conklin, Jenny Kerr, Rena Voter, Kate Pond, Miriam Sinclair, Josie Damren, Lauren Gould; front: Faith Tyler, Britnie Macomber, Bailey Smith, Kristen Kerr, Brianna Jackson, Lauren Little.
FARMINGTON - This holiday season the Mt. Blue High School cheerleaders joined together in purchasing and donating several toys and games for the Western Maine Homeless Shelter in Farmington prior to their Dec. 20 basketball game featuring holiday hats donated to them by the Farmington Walmart.