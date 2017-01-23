Mt. Blue cheerleaders hosting team invitational on Sunday

FARMINGTON - Mt Blue Rec Cheering will host 29 youth teams for the MYCCA Showcase Cheering Invitational at Mt Blue High School on Sunday, Jan. 29.

The showcase will be the first competition of the season for the youth teams. This competition will focus on safety and each team will receive a complete critique with a head official to ensure legality of stunts, a complete comprehensive shore sheet and a tally sheet of all competitors.

The competition teams consist of boy and girls in the following team categories: Rising Stars (PreK-2nd grade), Shooting Stars (2nd- 4th grade), Shining Stars (4th - 6th grade), and Super Star/Middle School (6th – 8th grade).

The Showcase begins at 10 a.m. in the Mt. Blue High School Gymnasium. Doors will open to spectators at 9 am. Admission is $5 adults; $3 children and students.

The Maine Youth Cheerleading Coaches Association www.mycca.us is a nonprofit organization to assist the sport of cheerleading at the youth, recreational, and middle school levels by establishing guidelines that foster the development and safety of the sport. MYCCA provides a support system and serves as a resource of information for its members. The MYCCA membership hosts competitions from January through April across the state.

Mark Gentle and Levi Archer from Big Sound Entertainment will provide music and MC services for the event.