Mt. Blue cheerleading ends season on a high note

Posted by • February 20, 2017 •

Mt Blue Cougars showing off their award received at the state championship.

AUGUSTA - The Mt Blue Cheerleading team brought back some hardware with them from the state championship held in the Civic Center on Feb. 11.

The Cougar cheerleaders won the good sportsmanship award among a field of 12 talented cheer squads. This is Mt Blue's second sportsmanship award earned in back to back years for the Cougars.

The Cougars routine earned them a 67.7 score; State champs' Lewiston high school ended with an impressive 95 points.

Mt. Blue Cougar cheerleading clearly is on the right track and will continue to build on their success in seasons to come.

