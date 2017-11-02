Mt. Blue competes at state cross country meet

CUMBERLAND - The high school state cross country meet took place on Saturday with the Mt. Blue boys team joining sophomore Kahryn Cullenberg as the Cougar qualifiers for the event. A total of 235 high school runners were invited.

The Cougar boys team finished the race with a 13th placing out of 16 schools to qualify in Maine. Mt. Blue's runners were Zeke Robinson (46th), Sam Stinson (47th), Jesse Dalton (71st), Jon Lesko (74th), Ethan Mcintosh (82), Aubrey Hoes (88) and Amr Bakkar (115).

Cullenberg earned an individual invitation for the girls competition at States, finishing 25th overall with a time of 20:57.82.