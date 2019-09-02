Mt. Blue cross country takes fourth at pre-season meet

AUGUSTA - The Mt. Blue High School Cross-Country team took fourth place out of 17 teams at the pre-season Scott Lalibertie Meet at Cony High School on Friday. The meet uses a unique format in which boys and girls results are combined for the scoring. Mt. Ararat took first place, followed by Brunswick and host Cony.

The Mt. Blue girls showed a lot of strength up front as Kahyrn Cullenberg was the first girl across the line, while Emma Charles placed fourth and Brynne Robbins seventh. Other varsity runners were Bridget Reusch, Abbie Cramer, Moriah Reusch, and Gracie Ward. As a team the girls were just one point behind first place Mt. Ararat with Cony just a point behind the Cougars.

Ethan McIntosh lead the boys team with a twenty-ninth place finish with Evan Hornbach (35) and Clay McCarthy (38) not far behind. Other varsity runners were Isaiah Doscinski, Aubrey Hoes, Jacob Smith, and Alex Hardy. With 5 runners in the top 10, Mt. Ararat dominated the boys competition with Brunswick placing second. The Cougars placed seventh among the boys teams.

In separate JV competition, Mt. Blue showed a lot of depth with their 15 member team, lead by Logan Dolbier (6th), Sam Judkins (10th), Evan Wilcox (13th), and Kyran Katzenbach (14th). Top for the Cougar JV girls were Guila Johnson (12th) and Yana Hupp (14th).

Mt. Blue opens the regular season with a home meet against Cony, Gardiner, and Spruce Mountain this Friday, Sept. 6.