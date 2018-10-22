Mt. Blue cross-country teams qualify for state meets

BELFAST - The Mt. Blue High School Cross Country boys and girls cross country teams both qualified for the State Meet after turning in excellent performances in the Regionals in Belfast on Saturday.

The girls placed 3rd overall, while the boys grabbed the 7th and final spot to earn the right to compete at the State Meet. Eleven of the fourteen runners turned in lifetime best times in the Cougar's best overall team performance of the season.

On the girls side, Kahryn Cullenberg placed 2nd overall with the best time any Mt. Blue girl has ever had on the Belfast course. Emma Charles (7), Brynne Robbins (17), Abbie Cramer (43), Grace Dalton (44), Maeve Hickey (60), and Beth Nicholas (62) were the other racers for Mt. Blue .

For the boys, Jesse Dalton paced the squad in 14th place. Elan Ramirez (26), Ethan Mcintosh (38), Wyatt Viles (57), Isaiah Doscinski (61), Logan Holmes (62), and Aubrey Hoes (64) comprised the rest of the Mt. Blue squad. Holmes had a particularly fine race, cutting nearly two minutes off his previous best time.