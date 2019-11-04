Mt. Blue cross-country teams win sportsmanship banners

CUMBERLAND - The Mt. Blue High School boys and girls cross country teams were each awarded the Northern Maine Class A Sportsmanship Banners at the State Meet at Twin Brooks Recreation Center on Saturday.

The girls team placed 8th in Class A, amazingly just one point out of 5th place. Kahryn Cullenberg paced Mt. Blue in 12th place with teammates Emma Charles in 15th and Brynne Robbins in 27th. Cullenberg and Charles will move on to the New England Championships next Saturday in Manchester, Conn.

Also racing for the Mt. Blue girls were Moriah Reusch, Bridget Reusch, Giulia Johnson and Gracie Ward.

The boys season ended a week earlier as they missed qualifying for the State Meet finishing one spot (9 points) behind final qualifier Brewer.