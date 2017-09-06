Mt. Blue field hockey contends with key losses, tough competition

FARMINGTON - The 2016 Cougar field hockey squad dropped only one match on their way to an impressive 14-1-1 record. After four key starters for Mt. Blue graduated and have gone on to compete at the collegiate level, there's some rebuilding in store for Cougar field hockey.

Two games into the 2017 season the Cougars find themselves at 0-2 and searching for an offensive spark. Losses to Messalonskee High School and Skowhegan High School have netted the Cougars one total goal. Mt. Blue can hang their hats on the fact their defense has only given up five enemy net-finders, two to Skowhegan and three to Messalonskee in the opener.

Seniors Gracie Foss, Samantha Ellis and Rebecca Harmon captain the Cougar field hockey team for 2017, who are coached by Jody Harmon. Harmon understands all too well the struggles her team may face when readjusting with new faces.

"This year, we are figuring out positioning and focusing on the details," Harmon said. "We have a large sophomore and freshman group who are gaining experience everyday."

In preseason a few starters for the Cougars went down to injury, providing more of a juggling act for Harmon.

"It [injury to players] is giving many underclassmen a chance to step up and get some experience on the Varsity level," Harmon added. "We look forward to another exciting and competitive season!"

The Cougars will look to get back on track with their first win of the season on Sept 9, at Bangor High School.