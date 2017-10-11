Mt. Blue Field Hockey: Cougars capsize Windjammers, 9-0

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue High School field hockey (10-3) have rediscovered their winning ways after beginning the season 0-2. The Cougars have been victorious in nine of their last 10 games and are riding a four-game winning streak into their home game against Camden Hills Regional High School.

The Windjammers (4-8-1) voyaged to the Den to find very little hospitality from the Cougars defense. Relentless tracking by Mt. Blue jammed up Camden's offense from the jump. Low sticks and tenacious defense in tight kept the Windjammer offense at bay, giving opportunities for the Cougars to counter with their precise passing.

Offensively, the Cougars put on a clinic in the Windjammer's end. Patience and communication rang out as Cougars navigated the Jammer's defense. Finding the open Cougar on time and in stride to provide attacking angles for teammates displayed the selflessness for the right play time and again. Mt. Blue unleashed seemingly endless scoring chances on their way to a 9-0 victory.

The most telling stat however wasn't the final score, but shots on goal. Mt. Blue 25, Camden Hills 0. The commitment and focus from the Cougars when on defense bogged down their visiting side throughout.

Head coach Jody Harmon is excited with the Cougar results but has her eye on the prize.

"We are playing well as a team and getting up for playoffs," Harmon said.

Cougars that accounted for goals included Rylee Keaten, Gracie Foss, Adelle Foss and Caitlin Underwood. Ellie Pelletier registered two scores for Mt. Blue with teammate Hannah Minns completed the coveted hat trick (3).

The Cougar field hockey team will end their regular season with a senior game, home match on Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. against Lewiston. Six seniors will take their home field for the last time in the regular season.