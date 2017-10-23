Mt. Blue field hockey falls to Messalonskee, 5-1

WATERVILLE - The Mt. Blue High School field hockey team traveled to Thomas College to face Messalonskee High School in the second round of the playoffs. The Cougars and their excellent record of 12-3 faced off against a very talented Eagle squad sporting a 13-2 tally.

The Eagles were able to do something most teams this year couldn't against the Cougars, get shots on net. Messalonskee for the match found a 10 shot advantage in that department, 17-7. The Eagles soared five goals in against the Cougars of those 17 shots. The Cougars were able to net one score of their own, falling to the Eagles 5-1.

"The score definitely doesn’t reflect how well the girls played," Cougar Assistant Coach Liz LeClair said. "Messalonskee has always been good at taking advantage of any scoring opportunity and that’s what put them ahead tonight. It was a great game of field hockey on both sides, tonight just wasn’t our night."

The Cougars finish their season with an impressive 12-4 record with their second round exit via the Eagles of Messalonskee.