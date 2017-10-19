Mt. Blue field hockey tops Bangor 8 – 0, advances through first round

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue High School hosted the opening round of the field hockey playoffs against Bangor High School. The Rams (7-7-1) traveled to the Den to face the Cougars (12-3) and their tenacious defense.

Mt. Blue wasted no time in the contest, immediately piling shots and pressure on the visiting side. The Cougars were determined to start the match off on the right intensity.

"We went in knowing it could be anyone's game," Cougar assistant coach Liz LeClair said. "We capitalized on our speed, stick to stick passing and eagerness to score early."

Similar to their recent contests, Mt. Blue held another opponent to a staggering zero shots on goal. The Cougars peppered the Rams net throughout the match, tallying 33 shots at Bangor's keeper, eight of which found the scoreboard.

Hannah Minns dominated Bangor's crease. Circling the Rams goal and waiting for the opportunity from or to teammates all game with great success. Minns had her mitts on six of the eight goals for Mt. Blue, three for goals and three assists. Other Cougars to score were Samantha Ellis, Ellie Pelletier, Rebecca Harmon and Adelle Foss with a pair.

With the 8-0 win over the Rams, the Cougars advance to the second round of the playoffs.